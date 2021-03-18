Breezy trade winds, with increase in clouds and showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy to locally windy trades will continue to carry clouds and showers into windward and mountains areas Thursday, with some stronger showers will reach the interior and leeward sections of each island.

Additional moisture moving into the state from the north will help to enhance showers into Friday.

Strong and gusty trade winds will continue into the weekend with periods of passing showers developing across the region.

Light and variable winds develop from late Monday onward in an unsettled weather regime.