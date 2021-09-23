Breezy trade winds, with clouds and showers are expected this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds will continue through the weekend, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods.

Very little moisture making it into leeward areas will translate to the drought conditions prevailing.

A slight increase in windward shower coverage can’t be ruled out late Saturday night through the second half of the weekend as a weak trough passes to the south.

A return of drier trade wind conditions is expected early next week.