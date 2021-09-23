Breezy trade winds, with clouds and showers are expected this week

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds will continue through the weekend, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods.

Very little moisture making it into leeward areas will translate to the drought conditions prevailing.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

A slight increase in windward shower coverage can’t be ruled out late Saturday night through the second half of the weekend as a weak trough passes to the south.

A return of drier trade wind conditions is expected early next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories