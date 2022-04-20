HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep moderate to breezy trade winds across the region into early next week.

Brief periods of showers will continue to focus mainly on windward and mountain areas, especially during the overnight to early morning hours.

A few of the stronger showers will drift into leeward areas. An upper trough will keep periods of high clouds over the region.