Breezy trade winds, with an uptick in trade showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A band of clouds and showers associated with an old front will move over the islands Monday.

Showers should diminish in coverage Monday night, with a bit wetter than normal trade wind pattern taking hold Tuesday through Thursday.

A more unsettled pattern appears to overspread the state Friday through the weekend, bringing the potential for some heavier showers to much of the island chain.

