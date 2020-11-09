Breezy trade winds, with an uptick in trade showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A band of clouds and showers associated with an old front will move over the islands Monday.
Showers should diminish in coverage Monday night, with a bit wetter than normal trade wind pattern taking hold Tuesday through Thursday.
A more unsettled pattern appears to overspread the state Friday through the weekend, bringing the potential for some heavier showers to much of the island chain.
