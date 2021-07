HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds will continue, then trend down into the light to moderate range for the tail end of the work week.

The trades will ramp back up over the weekend, reaching breezy levels once again Sunday through early next week.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas through the period, with a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time.

A high surf advisory and small craft advisory remains in effect for most of the state.