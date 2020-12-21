Breezy trade winds will gradually give way to light and variable winds by Tuesday evening

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds will gradually give way to light and variable winds over the western end of the island chain and light trades elsewhere by Tuesday evening.
Trade showers will also be on the decline. The combination of the remnants of a front and a strong surface high pressure system will lead to a wet and windy trade wind regime this coming weekend that all starts on Friday, Christmas Day.
