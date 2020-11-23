HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds will continue into Tuesday then diminish a bit as we head into the holiday weekend.

Moisture embedded in the trades will provide for passing showers mainly for windward and mauka areas. An upper trough will move across the areas tonight through Wednesday allowing for the the possibility for a few thunderstorms.

A drier and more stable airmass will filter in over the first half of the holiday weekend. A weak frontal band may move across the area late Friday or Saturday accompanied by a period of showers.