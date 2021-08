HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure to the north will keep breezy trade winds over the islands through most of the weekend, with a decrease in wind speed possible early next week.

Low clouds will deliver a few showers, mainly to windward areas and especially during nights and mornings, with a few brief showers spreading to leeward areas.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for parts of the state.