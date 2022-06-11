HONOLULU (KHON2) – A slight increase in trade wind shower coverage compared to recent days is seen on local satellite imagery this afternoon, namely northeast of Kauai and east of the Big Island, though coverage remains fairly sparse overall owing to the general dearth of deeper layer moisture over and upstream of the islands.

Even so, the combination of strengthening trades and reduced stability beneath upper-level troughing will allow trade wind showers to penetrate leeward zones on an isolated basis during the overnight and early morning hours.

Little change is expected for the next several days as this local reduction in stability is offset by extensive mid-level dry air giving trades little to work with.

Rainfall will therefore tend to be on the lighter side during this time.