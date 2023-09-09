HONOLULU (KHON2) – High pressure northwest of the state will support moderate to breezy trade winds through the middle of next week.

Fairly typical trade wind weather is expected during this time, with mainly windward and mauka showers and the occasional shower reaching leeward communities.

The trades are expected to ease for the tail end of the upcoming work week into next weekend, with the potential for an increase in showers as a disturbance aloft builds southward over the islands, while the remnant trough of tropical cyclone Jova approaches from the east.