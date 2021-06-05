Breezy trade winds to prevail

HONOLULU (KHON2) – High pressure north and northeast of the islands will maintain moderate to locally breezy trade winds through next week.

Fairly dry and stable conditions are expected through Sunday, with a few light showers affecting windward and mauka areas.

A more typical and wetter trade wind shower regime should resume Sunday afternoon/night and persist well into next week.

These showers will favor the windward and mountain areas, especially late nights and early mornings.

A shower or two will stray well into the leeward communities of the smaller islands, but dry conditions overall will persist there.