Breezy trade winds to kick-off the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Strengthening trade winds will be breezy through Saturday, only to weaken again Sunday and Monday as a surface trough develops near the islands.

A mostly dry weather pattern is expected to continue for most areas through the weekend, except for the trade winds delivering a few brief windward showers.

In addition, a disturbance passing south of the area will bring a few showers to the Big Island on Sunday.

During the early to middle part of next week, the surface trough lingering near the islands will bring cloudiness and some showers, with the potential for heavy showers to develop.