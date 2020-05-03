Breezy trade winds to continue

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Strong high pressure will persist north of the area through early next week and maintain breezy trade winds.

Showers will be focused over mainly windward areas.

The atmosphere is stable, so rainfall will be generally light.

A strong trough aloft will drop south toward the islands through mid-week.

Winds will weaken and showers will become more active.

The trough will move off to the northeast during the second half of the coming week.

Winds will strengthen and showers will become less active.

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

79° / 67°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 79° 67°

Sunday

79° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Monday

78° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 65°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 79° 65°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 79° 66°

Thursday

77° / 66°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 77° 66°

Friday

77° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 77° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

Trending Stories