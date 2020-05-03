Breezy trade winds to continue

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Strong high pressure will persist north of the area through early next week and maintain breezy trade winds.

Showers will be focused over mainly windward areas.

The atmosphere is stable, so rainfall will be generally light.

A strong trough aloft will drop south toward the islands through mid-week.

Winds will weaken and showers will become more active.

The trough will move off to the northeast during the second half of the coming week.

Winds will strengthen and showers will become less active.