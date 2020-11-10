Breezy trade winds to continue, with showers to favor windward and mauka areas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the state will keep breezy trade winds blowing through the week, with particularly windy conditions expected Wednesday and Thursday.
Showers will favor windward and mauka areas with a stray shower spilling leeward from time to time.
An upper level trough moving over the islands may enhance trade showers Friday through the weekend, while also easing the trade winds to moderate levels by Sunday.
