Breezy trade winds to continue, with passing trade showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the state will bring moderate to locally breezy conditions to the island chain through the weekend. The trades may ease a bit early next week as a front weakens the ridge north of the state.

Fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail through the middle of next week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a stray shower reaching leeward communities from time to time. High clouds will remain rather thick at times through Friday night, before shifting east of the state on Saturday.

