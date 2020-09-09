HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds will continue through Thursday, and then decrease slowly over the weekend.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
Clouds and showers will focus over windward slopes mainly at night and into the early morning hours.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Breezy trade winds to continue through Thursday
- Ted Cruz introduces COVID-19 stimulus bill but Republicans say Democrats won’t pass it
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 100 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities
- Pearl Country Club to go under new management
- Amtrak to furlough 2,000 employees in October, members of Congress urge to stop it