Breezy trade winds to continue through Thursday

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds will continue through Thursday, and then decrease slowly over the weekend.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Clouds and showers will focus over windward slopes mainly at night and into the early morning hours. 

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories