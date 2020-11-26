HONOLULU (KHON2) — A breezy trade wind weather pattern will hold through the Thanksgiving Day weekend.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
Showers will favor windward and mauka areas during the long weekend, with a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Dogs being trained to sniff-out COVID at Maui non-profit
- Breezy trade winds to continue on Thanksgiving Day, with windward and mauka showers
- Michael Jordan donates $2M from ‘The Last Dance’ proceeds to Feeding America
- How long will you have to wear a mask? Here’s what the experts say
- Local bakeries say Thanksgiving sales are proving to be busier than previous years