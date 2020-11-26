Breezy trade winds to continue on Thanksgiving Day, with windward and mauka showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A breezy trade wind weather pattern will hold through the Thanksgiving Day weekend.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas during the long weekend, with a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time. 

