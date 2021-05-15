Breezy trade winds to continue

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A pair of high pressure systems are centered far north northeast and far north northwest of the area with a weak frontal boundary separating the two.

This places the islands in a breezy trade wind environment.

Meanwhile, an upper low is centered several hundred miles northeast of the area.

Moisture embedded in the trades is providing for passing showers primarily over windward and mauka areas.

Due to the upper lows proximity, a few showers have been briefly moderate in intensity.

This weather pattern will continue through the day today with a slight drying trend expected.

The exception will be over the Kona slopes where daytime heating will allow for clouds and a few showers to form during the afternoon and evening hours.

Expect a repeat of this weather pattern tonight and Sunday.