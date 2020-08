HONOLULU (KHON2)

A high pressure ridge north of the state will keep moderate to breezy trade winds through next weekend.

A fairly dry trade wind pattern is expected through Tuesday, with increasing showers expected during the second half of the week as a disturbance passes near the state.

Some brief downpours will be possible at times over windward and mauka areas Wednesday through Friday.

Our typical trade wind weather should return over the weekend.