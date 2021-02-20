Breezy trade winds throughout extended forecast

HONOLULU (KHON2) – High pressure northeast of the state will keep breezy trade winds in place through the weekend, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time.

Trade showers should increase in coverage and intensity Tuesday through late next week as old frontal remnants move through the islands and a trough develops west of the state.

Trade winds will also further strengthen around Wednesday with widespread windy conditions possible during the second half of the week.