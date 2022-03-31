HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy easterly trade winds will continue through Friday, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods.

Trades will become strong and gusty over the weekend as high pressure builds north of the state. Increasing moisture and diminishing trade winds could lead to better shower coverage early next week as an upper disturbance moves into the area.