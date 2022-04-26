HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trades will persist through tonight then trend down Wednesday into Thursday, before strengthening again Friday through the weekend.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas, with a few showers spreading to leeward areas.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Increasing moisture combined with an upper disturbance settling southward into the area will result in better windward shower coverage Friday through early next week, with some reaching leeward areas at times.