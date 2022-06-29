HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high-pressure system far north of the Hawaiian islands will keep moderate to breezy trade winds blowing across the state into the first half of next week.

Passing clouds and showers will drift through windward and mountain areas, favoring the overnight to early morning hours.

An upper-level disturbance may briefly increase cloud and shower coverage this weekend. More stable weather trends continue from Monday into the first half of next week.