Breezy trade winds in place past this holiday weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate easterly trade winds will continue overnight, then become moderate to breezy Wednesday through the holiday weekend as high pressure strengthens to the northeast. Any showers that develop will favor windward the mauka areas, mainly through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through. With the exception of the Kona slopes of the Big Island through the afternoons, the drought conditions will persist over leeward areas with little to no rainfall expected over the parched soils.