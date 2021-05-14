Breezy trade winds for the islands through next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A typical trade wind pattern is expected to remain in place across the state of Hawaii for the next week. Global models show nearly stationary high pressure centered far to the north and northeast supplying northeast winds in the lower atmosphere. The high moves slightly more our northeast, shifting the winds to a more easterly direction next week. Moisture levels are expected to remain typical for this time of year, enough for passing showers to push across windward and mountain areas at times, especially in the overnight and mornings.