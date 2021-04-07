Breezy trade winds for the islands through Friday, light winds this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the area will keep cool and breezy northeasterly trades in place through Friday, with passing showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

Over the weekend the trades will diminish, allowing land and sea breezes to develop in the more sheltered areas.

Showers will favor windward slopes and coasts at night and during the morning, with a few showers developing over interior and leeward areas each afternoon.

The trades will be on the increase early next week, with more typical trade wind weather returning, with breezy conditions developing by next Wednesday.