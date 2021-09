HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drier than normal trade wind weather and breezy conditions are expected through Friday, with a considerable amount of high cloud cover continuing to stream overhead.

Breezy trades will continue Friday night and Saturday, while trade showers increase and high clouds diminish.

Moderate to breezy trades will then prevail Sunday through late next week, along with fairly typical windward and mauka favored showers and the occasionally leeward spillover.