Breezy trade winds for the islands this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A ridge of high pressure north of the state will maintain moderate trade winds through at least early next week. Some day to day fluctuations are expected, with a slight increase in trade wind speeds expected Friday night and Saturday. Otherwise, our typical trade wind weather is expected with showers favoring windward and mountain areas, especially during the early morning and overnight hours. A trough of low pressure aloft could bring an increase in shower coverage and intensity Tuesday through late next week.