Breezy trade winds for the islands starting Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure systems far north and northeast of Hawaii are separated by a weak front. The highs are producing fresh to locally strong trade winds across the islands today. The trades are carrying in scattered low clouds and showers that are focusing over windward and mauka areas. Leeward areas are mostly sunny this morning.

As the front dissipates over the next 24 to 36 hours, the highs will consolidate north northeast of the area resulting in a slight boost to wind speeds. The trade winds will maintain strength through Saturday as the high tracks very slowly eastward. The midlevel inversion will stay in place keeping clouds and showers capped at the 6-8 kft level. Showers will favor windward areas and occur mostly the during nighttime and early morning hours. Leeward Big Island slopes will see typical afternoon and evening clouds and showers due to onshore sea breezes.

A trough aloft will pass over the state this weekend potentially bringing an increase in windward showers.{###}