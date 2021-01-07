Breezy trade winds expected to weaken by Thursday afternoon

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue Thursday morning, but will weaken Thursday afternoon, and become light and variable by Thursday night.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The trade winds will bring clouds and a few showers to windward areas, but showers will diminish as the winds weaken, with clear and cool conditions tonight and early Friday.

Winds are expected to remain fairly light through the weekend, delivering just a few showers into next week. 

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories