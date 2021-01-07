Breezy trade winds expected to weaken by Thursday afternoon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue Thursday morning, but will weaken Thursday afternoon, and become light and variable by Thursday night.

The trade winds will bring clouds and a few showers to windward areas, but showers will diminish as the winds weaken, with clear and cool conditions tonight and early Friday.

Winds are expected to remain fairly light through the weekend, delivering just a few showers into next week.