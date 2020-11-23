Breezy trade winds expected to kick off the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds will persist through Tuesday, while gradually diminishing.

High clouds are expected to linger over the islands, and trade winds will continue to focus showers over windward areas.

Showers will be more active on the windward slopes of the Big Island and Maui today. As an upper level feature moves over the islands tonight through Tuesday night, a few thunderstorms will be possible.

Moderate trade winds and a decrease in showers are expected for most areas on Thanksgiving Day.