Breezy trade winds expected to ease slightly over the next few days

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure ridge north of the islands will weaken slightly over the next few days.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Moderate to breezy trade winds will decrease into the light to moderate range from Wednesday onward. Brief passing showers remain in the forecast, favoring windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning hours.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories