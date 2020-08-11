Breezy trade winds expected to ease slightly over the next few days

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure ridge north of the islands will weaken slightly over the next few days.
Moderate to breezy trade winds will decrease into the light to moderate range from Wednesday onward. Brief passing showers remain in the forecast, favoring windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning hours.
