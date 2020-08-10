Breezy trade winds expected to ease slightly over the next day or two

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds will continue to provide cooling breezes to the islands for the foreseeable future, but winds will ease slightly over the next day or two.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The trade winds will periodically deliver low clouds and showers to windward areas, with showers most active during the overnight and early morning hours.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories