Breezy trade winds expected to ease slightly over the next day or two

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds will continue to provide cooling breezes to the islands for the foreseeable future, but winds will ease slightly over the next day or two.
The trade winds will periodically deliver low clouds and showers to windward areas, with showers most active during the overnight and early morning hours.
