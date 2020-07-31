Breezy trade winds expected to continue through the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the state will maintain moderate to breezy trade winds through the forecast period, with minor speed fluctuations.
Showers will favor windward areas, occasionally spilling to leeward sides of the smaller islands, and will be most prevalent at night. A stable aimass will keep rainfall amounts light.
