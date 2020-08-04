HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through the week, and may get a little stronger by the weekend.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
The trade winds will deliver passing low clouds and showers that will primarily focus over windward areas, with a few showers occasionally spreading leeward on the smaller islands.
Increased moisture and a passing disturbance aloft are expected to bring an uptick in showers from late tonight into Friday.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Breezy trade winds expected to continue across the state
- At least 2 dead, 2 missing in NC town following tornado spawned by Isaias
- Social Scene: Beach Gatherings
- Olympics difficult to hold without a vaccine; athletes get financial boost as training continues
- Census ending data collection for 2020 count a month early