Breezy trade winds expected to continue across the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the state will maintain moderate to breezy trade winds through the week.
Showers will favor windward areas, occasionally spilling to leeward sides of the smaller islands, and will be most prevalent at night. A stable atmosphere will keep rainfall amounts light.
