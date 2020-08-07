Breezy trade winds expected through the weekend

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A typical trade wind weather pattern can be expected through the weekend and on into the middle of next week thanks to high pressure far north of the area.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Clouds and passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas with just a few brief showers expected over select leeward locations. 

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories