Breezy trade winds expected through the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A typical trade wind weather pattern can be expected through the weekend and on into the middle of next week thanks to high pressure far north of the area.
Clouds and passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas with just a few brief showers expected over select leeward locations.
