HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high-pressure ridge north of the islands will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in the forecast through Friday.

Trades will continue at slightly weaker levels for most areas into next week with some sea breezes along terrain sheltered western slopes of each island.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Drier conditions will continue over the next seven days with brief passing showers possible favoring windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning hours.