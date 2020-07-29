Breezy trade winds continue, with windward showers

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stationary high pressure system north of the state will maintain through next week, keeping fresh to locally strong trade winds across Hawaii.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Showers will focus over windward areas, occasionally spilling to leeward sides of the smaller islands, and will be most prevalent at night. A stable atmosphere will keep rainfall amounts light.

Latest on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories