Breezy trade winds continue, with windward showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stationary high pressure system north of the state will maintain through next week, keeping fresh to locally strong trade winds across Hawaii.
Showers will focus over windward areas, occasionally spilling to leeward sides of the smaller islands, and will be most prevalent at night. A stable atmosphere will keep rainfall amounts light.
