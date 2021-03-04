Breezy trade winds continue, with wetter conditions expected to begin Thursday night

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fairly typical trade wind weather will persist Thursday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

A surface trough will develop in the vicinity of the islands Thursday night and Friday, then slowly shift westward Friday night.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

This will bring wet trade wind conditions particularly to windward sections of the smaller islands.

As the trough shifts westward over the weekend, a wet trade wind pattern will continue as the trades rebound back to breezy levels.

The trades will strengthen further Monday through the middle of next week, with windy and potentially very wet conditions developing.