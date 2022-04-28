HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will continue into the weekend, with showers favoring windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods.

Upper clouds moving through from the west will lead to periods of cloudy conditions over the next several days.

A transition to a wet pattern with strong trades is possible later in the weekend through early next week as an upper disturbance settles southward into the area and strong high pressure builds to the north.