HONOLULU (KHON2) – Breezy and gusty trade winds will prevail through the weekend.

Rainfall will be focused along windward slopes, though some showers will blow over leeward areas from Maui to Kauai at times, and showers will develop over the Kona slopes of the Big Island each afternoon.

As trade winds ease, a disturbance aloft will produce increasing high clouds Monday and may briefly raise rain chances Tuesday.

Locally breezy trade winds and a typical windward rainfall pattern are expected by Wednesday.