HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds will prevail today, with rather dry trade wind weather, and increasing high clouds streaming into the island chain.

The trades will ease tonight into early Wednesday, with trade showers increasing and considerable cloudiness holding in place as an upper level disturbance moves overhead.

Decreasing clouds and a return to more typical trade wind weather can be expected late Wednesday through Thursday night, with the trades becoming breezy once again.

The trades are forecast to ease slightly Friday through the weekend, with showers continuing to favor windward and mauka areas.