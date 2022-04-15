HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy easterly trade winds will continue through next week, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations.

Increasing moisture combined with an upper disturbance settling southward into the area will result in better windward shower coverage tonight through the weekend, with some occasionally reaching our dry leeward areas.

A return of drier trade wind conditions is expected early next week.