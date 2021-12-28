Breezy trade winds continue this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through Thursday, delivering showery low clouds to windward and mauka areas, with a few showers spreading to leeward communities as well.

High clouds will continue to stream overhead during the next several days as well, bringing considerable cloudiness at times.

Unsettled and wet weather is expected Thursday night through New Years Day, with southeasterly winds bringing periods of moderate to heavy rainfall to the islands.