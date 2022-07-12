HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds will continue through the upcoming weekend, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations.

Shower coverage is expected to increase tonight through midweek as tropical moisture associated with the remnants of former Tropical Cyclone Bonnie move through.

On the heels of Bonnie, another surge in moisture and winds could lead to a wet and windy weekend as remnants of Hurricane Darby pass south of the Big Island.