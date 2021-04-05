Breezy trade winds are starting off the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds will persist for the next couple of days as strong high pressure holds far north of the state.

A band of moisture will produce active showers along mainly windward portions of Maui County and the Big Island this morning and drift south of the Big Island tonight, as a drier air mass moves in from the north.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Trade winds will decrease late Wednesday and remain at moderate strength through Friday, leading to typical trade wind weather.