Breezy trade winds are here to stay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds will persist into Wednesday as a strong high pressure holds far north of the state.

Showers will favor windward shores and slopes. Trade winds will decrease late Wednesday and remain at moderate strength through Friday, leading to typical trade wind weather.

Trades may diminish this weekend.

A high surf advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 8 for east facing shores.

The National Weather Service advises beach goers to exercise caution and expect strong breaking waves, shore break and rip currents, which can make swimming difficult and dangerous.