HONOLULU (KHON2) — Locally breezy trades today will weaken to moderate levels this weekend before giving way to a land and sea breeze pattern early next week.

Limited rainfall can be expected over windward areas through Sunday followed by increased potential for afternoon showers over interior and mauka locations Monday and Tuesday.

Winds could tip to more southerly mid to late next week, potentially bringing some deeper moisture and increased rain chances to western portions of the state.