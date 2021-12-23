Breezy trade winds are expected to weaken by Christmas Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds will weaken somewhat by Christmas Day, then strengthen again from Sunday into next week.

The trade winds will deliver passing low clouds and a few brief showers to windward areas, occasionally spreading leeward.

A kona low developing well west of the islands this weekend may bring the potential for increased showers from Sunday into next week, and may turn winds to the southeast for a day or two.